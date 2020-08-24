Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man who sent hoax threat letter to Ambala airbase held

Man who sent hoax threat letter to Ambala airbase held

The accused said he wrote the letter to incriminate some people who had allegedly cheated him of ₹3,200 on an online market platform besides two women from Yamunanagar and Jalandhar with whom his relations had soured

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:45 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times/Ambala

(Representative Image/HT )

Two days after the Indian Air Force (IAF) airbase in Ambala received a letter warning of multiple blasts across the country, police arrested its sender on Monday.

Police officials said one Vishal, 25, of Bara village had confessed to the crime.He was arrested from Vijay Ratan Chowk in the Sadar Bazar area of the cantonment.

In the letter, it was alleged a few people had been given funds to blow prominent places in various cities, including Ambala, Delhi, Ayodhya on specified dates, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Kumar said, “Vishal said he wrote the letter to incriminate some people who had allegedly cheated him of ₹3,200 on an online market platform besides two women from Yamunanagar and Jalandhar with whom his relations had soured. He mentioned their names in the letter as the senders.” As of now, no terrorist involvement is suspected, said the DSP, adding that investigation is underway.



Vishal, who was remanded to one-day police custody, said, “I do not know what came upon me while I was doing this (writing the letter). But later I realised I had made a serious mistake.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Moderna plans to supply 80 million doses of Covid vaccine to European Union
Aug 24, 2020 22:35 IST
Haryana chief minister tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 24, 2020 22:27 IST
Himachal high court allows private schools to charge tuition fee
Aug 24, 2020 22:25 IST
87 suicides so far, Chandigarh goes past last year’s toll
Aug 24, 2020 22:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.