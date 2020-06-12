Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man who shot dead cop in Moga dies in hospital

Man who shot dead cop in Moga dies in hospital

The man succumbed to his injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hosptial in Faridkot

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

Faridkot A 36-year-old man of Khosa Pando in Moga district, who had shot dead a head constable and injured two cops, succumbed to his injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hosptial (GGSMCH) at Faridkot on Thursday.

On June 9, Gurwinder Singh fired around 50 rounds from his father’s licensed 12-bore rifle at a police team that reached the village in connection with a complaint of arson against him. Head constable Jagmohan Singh, 42, died on the spot, while inspector Tirlochan Singh and head constable Vedam Singh were injured. Gurwinder had sustained six bullet injuries in the crossfire.

“Initially he was admitted to the civil hospital at Moga, after monitoring his condition doctors referred him to Faridkot hospital. The hospital authorities have informed us that the accused succumbed to his injuries at around 3pm today,” DSP Barjinder Singh said.

