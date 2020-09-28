Man, woman booked for furnishing fake divorce agreement in Ludhiana

A man and his woman friend were booked after former’s wife accused him of furnishing fake divorce agreement, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered following the statement of Ravinder Singh’s wife, who claimed that a divorce petition filed by her husband earlier was declined by a court.

According to the complainant, a resident of Gujjarwal village, she had married Ravinder in 2007 and the couple had two children.

She told the police that her husband was having an affair with a woman, and accused him of beating her up on raising objection.

My husband had filed a divorce petition, which was declined on September 9, 2019, she said, adding that she shifted to her parents’ home after he assaulted her in March.

The complainant said Ravinder turned up at her parents’ house in June and thrashed her again, following which she lodged an FIR at the Jodhan police station.

“I came to know that my husband had furnished a fake divorce agreement by forging my signatures,” the woman said, who approached the police on July 23 to file a cheating complaint against her husband.

ASI Baljinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered following an investigation.

Ravinder Singh and his friend have been booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We would soon arrest the accused,” he added.