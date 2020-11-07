Sections
Managers of 2 discos in Chandigarh booked for serving hookah

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Cracking down on the serving of hookahs despite ban, the police have registered a case against the management of two discothèques in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

As part of a special drive, the police conducted searches based on tip-offs. In the first incident, Manish Sharma of Sector 52, Chandigarh, who is the manager of Riff Bar, was booked on November 5.

Police also booked Ravi, manager of Boulevard, Sector 26. Cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

