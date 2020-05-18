Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Manali-Leh highway reopens after five months

Manali-Leh highway reopens after five months

The BRO repaired the 475-km stretch and cleared snow from the route, which is of strategic importance to the armed forces

Updated: May 18, 2020 13:34 IST

By IANS, IANS

The Manali-Leh highway winds its way through the Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), Baralacha Pass (16,020 feet), Lachlungla Pass (16,620 feet) and Tanglangla (17,480 feet). (IANS)

The Manali-Leh highway, which had been closed for five months due to heavy snowfall, was reopened to motorists on Monday.

Officials said the highway was opened after snow-clearing operations were competed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The route is strategic for the movement of the armed forces to areas in Ladakh.

“Traffic between Manali and Leh was resumed. This time the route was reopened earlier than usual,” a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said.



“Snow had accumulated up to 30-35 feet in some stretches close to the Baralacha Pass, which was challenging for our men” the official said.

Work to repair the 475-km stretch, which links the popular Himachal tourist city with Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, is now complete.

The Manali-Leh highway winds its way through the Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), Baralacha Pass (16,020 feet), Lachlungla Pass (16,620 feet) and Tanglangla (17,480 feet).

The BRO maintains the strategic highways in the country.

BRO’s ‘Project Deepak’ clears snow on the 222-km Sarchu-Manali highway while ‘Project Himank’ takes care of the 253-km Leh-Sarchu highway.

The idyllic settings of the Himalayas draw a large number of backpackers, especially foreigners, for adventure activities like mountain biking, rock climbing and jungle trekking.

