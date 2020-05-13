Mandi villagers demand body of 24-year-old who died in Saudi Arabia be repatriated

On March 10, the victim’s father received a phone call informing him of his son’s death. The caller did not specify cause of death.

Residents of Syanjkothi village in Nachan assembly of Mandi have demanded that the state government repatriate the body of a 24-year-old man who died in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in March.

A memorandum regarding the same was submitted by social activist Brahmdas Chauhan to governor Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur through the Sundernagar sub-divisional magistrate.

Chauhan said the victim, Hans Raj, left for Saudi Arabia in February, after he got a job with a private company. The family last heard from him on March 8.

On March 10, his father, Poshu Ram, received a call informing him that his son had passed away. The caller, however, did not specify the cause of death.

“Soon after Hans Raj’s death there was a ban on international flights due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Chauhan: “The consulate of India in Jeddha had assured us that the body will be repatriated soon after international flights resume.”

“As special flights have begun operating between India and Saudi Arabia, we demand that the state government intervene and ensure that the body is repatriated so that Hans Raj’s last rites can be performed ,” Chauhan said.

Hans Raj is survived by his parents and three siblings.

“The family falls below poverty line (BPL) and the government should provide financial help to the family,” Chauhan said.

Poshu Ram has demanded that the government conduct a probe into his son’s death: “My son was not suffering from any disease. He was in all likelihood murdered in Saudi Arabia,” he said.