Manimajra cylinder blast: Injured infant’s father lodges negligence case against neighbour

Two days after a seven-month-old girl sustained 50% burn injuries in a fire that broke out due to an LPG cylinder leak at Govindpura in Manimajra, a neighbour has been booked.

The girl’s father, Raja, told the police that the neighbour, Mohd Anees, had negligently placed the leaking gas cylinder in the common area outside the house, when the infant was lying on a cot kept close-by.

The infant is currently undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and is said to be stable. Anees had himself sustained burns in the incident along with two other occupants of the house -- Harun and Salman. All of them live in a house where multiple families stay on rent in adjoining rooms.

Police said the leak took place when Anees, a vegetable seller, was trying to fix the regulator of the LPG cylinder. As the safety valve was damaged, he kept the cylinder in the verandah. Fire erupted as tea was being prepared on a stove nearby. A case under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC was registered in police station Manimajra.