Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Manimajra cylinder blast: Injured infant’s father lodges negligence case against neighbour

Manimajra cylinder blast: Injured infant’s father lodges negligence case against neighbour

Say he placed the leaking cylinder in the common area where the child was lying on a cot

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The mishap took place in a house where multiple families stay on rent in adjoining rooms. (HT FILE)

Two days after a seven-month-old girl sustained 50% burn injuries in a fire that broke out due to an LPG cylinder leak at Govindpura in Manimajra, a neighbour has been booked.

The girl’s father, Raja, told the police that the neighbour, Mohd Anees, had negligently placed the leaking gas cylinder in the common area outside the house, when the infant was lying on a cot kept close-by.

The infant is currently undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and is said to be stable. Anees had himself sustained burns in the incident along with two other occupants of the house -- Harun and Salman. All of them live in a house where multiple families stay on rent in adjoining rooms.

Police said the leak took place when Anees, a vegetable seller, was trying to fix the regulator of the LPG cylinder. As the safety valve was damaged, he kept the cylinder in the verandah. Fire erupted as tea was being prepared on a stove nearby. A case under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC was registered in police station Manimajra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Nov 26, 2020 01:24 IST
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Nov 26, 2020 00:28 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
Nov 26, 2020 01:12 IST

latest news

Cabinet clears Rs 6,000 cr for NIIF
Nov 26, 2020 01:19 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 26, 2020 01:18 IST
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
Nov 26, 2020 01:12 IST
Boost for DSP as CAT directs Chandigarh admn to consider his case for promotion
Nov 26, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.