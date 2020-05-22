Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Manimajra man held for carrying banned pills

Manimajra man held for carrying banned pills

Police found 1,600 pills of tramadol hydrochloride, dicyclomine, hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate in his bag

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said the accused had purchased the medicines from a chemist shop in Saharanpur and planned to sell them further. (HT Photo)

A 36-year-old man was arrested with 1,600 pills of restricted medicines near the Modern Housing Complex in Sector 13 (Manimajra) on Thursday.

Police said the accused, Salim Ansari of Mori Gate Manimajra, was approaching the BSNL turn on foot around 11.30am. On spotting the police check post, he tried to run away but was apprehended. On frisking him, police found pills of tramadol hydrochloride, dicyclomine, hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate in his bag.

Police said Ansari, an electrician by profession, had purchased the medicines from a chemist shop in Saharanpur and planned to sell them further.

He was booked in a similar case in 2016 when he was found carrying 240 banned capsules. The case remains sub-judice.



A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Manimajra police station. The accused was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

