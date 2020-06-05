Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Manimajra man held for not wearing face mask in public

Manimajra man held for not wearing face mask in public

A Manimajra resident was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public on Thursday. Police said Aakash Malhotra was roaming in the local market without a mask and disobeying the lockdown orders...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Manimajra resident was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public on Thursday. Police said Aakash Malhotra was roaming in the local market without a mask and disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station in Chandigarh. He was later released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms
Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane
Jun 05, 2020 02:14 IST
Kashid beach: A tourist spot ravaged by the storm
Jun 05, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.