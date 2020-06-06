Sections
Manimajra man held for not wearing mask

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A resident Manimajra was held for not wearing a mask in public, the police said on Friday. Shubham Kumar of Mori Gate, Manimajra, was arrested near Kishangarh chowk while he was roaming about without a mask, thus disobeying the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate. Shubham was later released on bail. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

