Home / Chandigarh / Manimajra remains Covid hotspot in Chandigarh

Manimajra remains Covid hotspot in Chandigarh

Accounts for nearly a tenth of total cases, maximum deaths and highest number of active cases

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:09 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal,

Among 93 sectors, colonies and villages in Chandigarh, Manimajra remains the major Covid-19 hotspot, accounting for nearly a tenth of the total cases, maximum deaths (13) and highest number of active cases (45).

Of 14,212 cases reported in the Union Territory till October 28, 1,246 have surfaced in Manimajra alone. In fact, it is the only locality where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus, and the number is equal to the combined tally of the first sixteen sectors of the city.

Manimajra is one of the densely populated areas of the city, and thus the chances of infection spread are very high, said Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, director of health services and family welfare, Chandigarh.

“Manimajra remains our focus area, and our strategy remains to identify the cases as early as possible, so that clusters do not develop. If around two to three families test positive in close vicinity, we seal the area around it. Health teams then undertake extensive testing in that area, with the goal being 100% coverage,” she said.



Dr Kang said special camps for testing have been planned in Manimajra, and even Pulse Polio teams that will visit the area on November 1 and 2 have been directed to report any suspected Covid-19 case.

In the early days of the pandemic, the cases were largely concentrated in Sector 26’s Bapu Dham Colony, which at one point of time accounted for 75% of the total cases in the city. However, as of now, it accounts for only 2.4% cases.

A senior health official said that due to strict perimeter control, infection spread was contained in the colony, but the option was not viable anymore.

“In the case of Bapu Dham Colony, strict restrictions were imposed accompanied by extensive testing. However, now many people are found violating containment restrictions. Many people in low-income neighbourhoods do so as their livelihood is at stake,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

