Manish Tewari questions ‘delusional grandeur’ of Modi govt

Congress national spokesperson and Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Sunday took a jab at what he said was the “extravagant and delusional grandeur” of the Modi government while imposing exorbitant taxes on the people.

Questioning the rationale behind building the Central Vista when the country was facing a serious economic crisis, Tewari said: “On the one hand the government has stopped the MPs local area development funds and on the other hand it is going to spend hundreds of crores of rupees for a new parliament building,” which was nothing but “delusional grandeur.”

Reacting to the steep increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, Tewari said the National Democratic Alliance government was imposing heavy taxes on petrol and diesel, both currently the most expensive in the entire south Asian region. This, he said, was being done to fill the government’s coffers which were running empty, thanks to its ill advised economic policies.

“A litre of crude oil costs ₹21.61. Even if you add three odd rupees as processing cost, it would come to 25 rupees a litre, while the sale price of petrol is ₹83.71 in Delhi and diesel is ₹73.61 in Chandigarh,” Tewari tweeted, while asking why the government of India was fleecing the people of India.