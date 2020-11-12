Sections
Manisha Chaudhary appointed Chandigarh SSP, traffic

A 2011-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, she is presently serving as the Panipat SP

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Manisha Chaudhary has been appointed Chandigarh’s first woman senior superintendent of police, traffic and security.

The ministry of home affairs approved her appointment on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) for three years. She is likely to join office after Diwali.

A 2011-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, she is presently serving as the SP, Panipat.

The Haryana government had sent a panel of three IPS officers — Surinder Pal Singh (2010 batch), Virender Kumar (2011 batch), besides Chaudhary. The administration had sent all three names to the MHA, but recommended Chaudhary for the post.

Shashank Anand, who was holding the post of DIG (security and traffic), was relieved from his duties on July 30 and transferred back to his parent cadre. Currently, SP (headquarters) Manoj Meena is holding the additional charge of SSP (traffic).

