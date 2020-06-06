Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Market committee employees hold strike in Haryana, demand Sonali Phogat’s arrest

Market committee employees hold strike in Haryana, demand Sonali Phogat’s arrest

The Tik Tok star-turned-BJP leader had thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to Balsamand Mandi in Hisar

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

Hisar’s Congress unit also extended support to Sultan Singh and staged a protest demanding BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s arrest . (HT PHOTO )

A day after Tik Tok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar, market committee officials across the state went on strike on Saturday and demanded the arrest of the BJP leader.

Market committee officials, farmers and commission agents raised slogans against Phogat outside the Hisar grain market.

Hisar’s Congress unit also extended support to Sultan and staged a protest in the city demanding the BJP leader’s arrest .

Sultan Singh had admitted himself to the civil hospital for a medical examination after the assault.



On being asked if the women commission will take action, state commission for women vice-chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj said they had not received any complaint from either party.

A case was registered against Sonali Phogat under Sections 147 (rioting),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (hurting public servant to deter him from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sultan Singh was booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two senior citizens succumb to coronavirus in J&K, death toll reaches 38
Jun 06, 2020 16:08 IST
Gang hacks two to death in Hyderabad, three arrested
Jun 06, 2020 16:05 IST
2020 World Archery Field C’ships postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19
Jun 06, 2020 16:02 IST
The Sleepwalkers teaser: Radhika makes directorial debut with horror film
Jun 06, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.