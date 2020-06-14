Markets in Ludhiana wear deserted look amid weekend lockdown restrictions

With the Punjab government imposing stricter lockdown restrictions on weekends, markets in the city wore a deserted look on Saturday. Many shopkeepers kept their shops closed while others kept waiting for customers.

Shopkeepers rued that there was confusion among them and residents regarding opening of shops due to which many shops remained closed. Also, fewer vehicles were seen on roads.

Paramjit Singh, president of the Malhar Road Shopkeepers’ Welfare Association, said ,”Until late on Friday evening, it was being said that shops will remain closed on weekends. But, the administration made an announcement that shops can open till 5pm on Saturday. Due to this, confusion prevailed and many kept their shops closed. Also, the timing is not suitable for business as residents do not leave their houses in the scorching heat”

Inderpal Singh, a shopkeeper in the Chaura Bazar area, said, “There were no customers in the market on Saturday. Business is at an all time low and the government has made it worse by announcing a lockdown on weekdays.”

Malls also wore a deserted look with shopkeepers ruing that business would be hit badly due to weekend lockdown restrictions, as most residents visit malls during evening on weekends.

Manpreet Singh Bunty, president of Akalgarh market garment association, said,” It is another blow to traders who are already reeling under losses. There was no customer in the market and many shopkeepers had to close their shops without selling a single piece. The market association is contemplating agitation against the government in the coming days.”

The bus stand also saw no footfall with the state government imposing restrictions on inter-district movement. Officials said services would resume from Monday onwards.

Kuljit Singh Sodhi, station supervisor of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), said, “We had received directions from the head office and no bus departed from bus stand for any district on Saturday. The residents cannot commute to other districts without e-pass.”