Markets in Mohali to be developed at cost of ₹2 crore: Punjab health minister

: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu laid the foundation stone for development works of two markets, and initiated works in one, in the presence of Rupnagar member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu said markets in Phases 1, 2, 3B2 and 5 will get a new look at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore. Paver blocks, development of parking area, new grills and repair work will be done in all markets, he added.

Sidhu said that although the Covid-19 pandemic was causing economic hardship, no stone was left unturned in releasing grants for development works.

The health minister added that officials have been directed to complete work quickly and ensure materials used are high quality.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Tewari said the main objective of the Congress government in the state was equal and all-round development of cities and villages.