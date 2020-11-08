Marriage ceremonies, schools accelerate virus spread in Himachal

With the government deciding to reopen schools and relax restrictions on social gatherings, there has been an alarming increase in Covid infections in Himachal even as a second wave is expected to sweep through the state with the onset of winter.

A total 24,917 people have tested positive in the state while 365 have succumbed to the deadly virus. Last month, the state had increased the ceiling for social gatherings to 200 while schools were opened for regular classes on November 2 for Classes 9 to 12.

In the last two weeks alone (since October 25), as many as 4,442 new infections have been reported in the state, with 2,750 cases reported in the first week of November.

On November 7, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike of 573 infections since the hill-state reported the first case on March 20. The death toll also increased by 27.6% in these two weeks with 73 people succumbing, of which 53 people died in November.

Mandi, Shimla, Kullu become hotspots

Three districts — Mandi, Shimla and Kullu — have seen the highest infections over the last two weeks. Mandi district reported a staggering 923 new infections. The infection has also spread in schools. Mandi logged 187 infections on November 7, the highest single-day spike in any Himachal district since the outbreak, of the new infections at least 100 were school children. Shimla has logged 909 infections in the same time period. The surge is largely due to the social gatherings and marriages. Similarly, Kullu reported 567 fresh infections in this period. Kangra, which is population-wise the largest district has reported 488 fresh infections.

Una and Sirmaur that were hotspots in the initial stage of the outbreak, have reported 134 and 124 cases, respectively.

Social distancing goes for a toss at ceremonies

The increase in Covid cases across the state can be primarily attributed to marriage ceremonies and social gatherings. Around 50 Covid cases were reported in four villages — Shathala, Mangsu, Veergarh and Bithal in Kotgarh sub-tehsil.

“Wedding ceremonies are primary reasons for spike in cases in some villages of Kumarsain sub-division as people are not following the Covid protocol. The cultural practices, including holding hands while dancing, makes following social distancing norms difficult,” said Kumarsain divisional magistrate Gurpreet Singh Cheema. “The administration has ordered closure of government senior secondary schools in Veergarh for five days while Kotgarh bazaar was also closed for two days. Schools will be reopened on Monday after being thoroughly sanitised,” he said.

Kumarsain block medical officer (BMO) Dr Dr Tara Chand said four persons had tested positive in Shamathla village on Saturday while around eight people had tested positive in the last week.

92 students test positive in Tibetan Children Village

As many as 92 students and staff at Tibetan Children Village (TCV) School Suja, Jogindernagar, Mandi have tested positive, including 47 girls, 20 boys and 25 staff members. The cases were detected after the administration decided to test all those arriving from outside the state and carried out a special testing campaign.

A spokesperson said, “The students that have tested positive had come to the state between October 25 to 31 from Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Maharashtra and Nepal.

“The cases were detected due to the state government’s pro-active approach. The district administration took stock of the facilities available in the school premises and isolated them. They are under observation of the health department and will be shifted to a Covid-Care Centre or hospital,” said secretary health Amitabh Awasthi.

Covid tests have been increased in the state and around 6,000 tests are being conducted regularly.