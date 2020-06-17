Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Married woman, lover consume poison in Ferozepur

Married woman, lover consume poison in Ferozepur

The woman passed away while her lover is undergoing treatment

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ferozepur

(Representative Image/HT)

A married woman and her lover allegedly consumed poison in Makhu, a rural town in Ferozepur, on Wednesday. The woman passed away while her lover is critical.

The deceased, Pooja, 30, of Zira had married one Daler Singh of Fatehgarh Panjtur in Tarn Taran district eight years ago and the couple has a two-and-a-half year old boy.

A few days ago, Pooja and her son arrived at her parents’ house in Zira. On Wednesday morning, she eloped with a local Manpreet, 31, who is allegedly her lover, taking her son along.

The couple was found unconscious along the bank of Harike. Passersby were alerted by the baby’s screams. While Pooja was dead, Manpreet was shifted to the local civil hospital where his condition is said to be critical.



Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said no foul play was suspected and inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure.

The child was handed over to his father and further investigations are on.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reset ties with China
Jun 17, 2020 20:03 IST
Unveiling reforms in India’s coal sector
Jun 17, 2020 20:00 IST
Avengers Endgame deleted scene suggests Thanos can return
Jun 17, 2020 19:59 IST
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Jun 17, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.