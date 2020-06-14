Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Maruti Alto used by Sector 9 shooters to escape recovered

Maruti Alto used by Sector 9 shooters to escape recovered

Police said the shooters had come to Sector 9 and escaped from there in the Honda Amaze, but switched to the Maruti Alto to avoid detection.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men had opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters. (HT File Photo)

A day after the Honda Amaze used by the Sector 9 shooters was recovered, police have recovered a Maruti Alto, that the accused escaped in after the crime.

Police said following the disclosure of Vainkat Garg, who was arrested from Naraingarh and is currently in police remand, the Alto, with a Gurugram registration number, was recovered from Naraingarh.

Police said the shooters had come to Sector 9 and escaped from there in the Honda Amaze, but switched to the Maruti Alto to avoid detection.

Garg, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had harboured the gunmen who drove the car to Sector 9, they said.



Two men had opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters. A total 10 rounds from .22 bore and .32 pistols were fired at the shop owned by 69-year-old Ram Avtar Batra of Sector 21, who also runs a petrol pump in Sector 35.

The gunmen have been identified as Rinku alias Topi of Pehwa and Davinder Chawla of Hisar. They are yet to be arrested.

Police said extensive searches were being carried out at various places in Punjab and Haryana to nab the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After state, monsoon arrives in city
Jun 14, 2020 23:33 IST
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
Jun 14, 2020 23:29 IST
Punjab SC panel wants panchayats’ ‘anti-labour’ resolutions quashed
Jun 14, 2020 23:28 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: ₹200 crore worth property damaged in 13 tehsils, says Raigad collector
Jun 14, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.