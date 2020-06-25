Masked man tries to break open ATM in Sector 44

Sections
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Cops investigating at the crime spot in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A masked man tried to break open the State Bank of India ATM in Sector 44 on Wednesday night. This is the third such incident in 25 days.

The accused snapped the wire of the closed-circuit television camera in the kiosk and also sprayed black paint on the camera to avoid being identified.

He was, however, unable to break open the strong room of the ATM and thus failed to take any cash.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the security guard and other staff reported on duty.



However, the bank staff did not register any complaint till late afternoon when the Sector 34 station house officer visited the spot. The case was later registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. The ATM does not have night security as the guard deployed here leaves at 5.30pm when the bank closes.

On June 17, a masked man stole Rs 7.6 lakh from a Union Bank of India (Andhra Bank) ATM in Kishangarh village. Police are yet to get a breakthrough in this case. Prior to this on May 31, an unsuccessful attempt to break in the ATM of PNB bank in Kishangarh was made. Police had then arrested four persons, including two juveniles.

