Mastermind of Shaurya Chakra awardee’s killing in Punjab arrested at Delhi airport

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at his house in Bhikhiwind near Tarn Taran on October 16. (HT file photo)

Punjab gangster Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bhikhariwal, who is also the mastermind of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s killing at Bhikhiwind near Tarn Taran on October 16, has been arrested from Delhi airport.

Bhikhariwal, who had been traced to Dubai since December 8, was arrested upon his arrival at the airport by the special cell police of the national capital on Thursday morning, Punjab Police officials said. They have been in constant touch with Delhi Police.

Bhikhariwal’s name emerged during the interrogation of the five men arrested by Delhi Police on December 7 after an encounter. Two of the five —Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukha and Gurjeet Singh alias Bha —were from Gurdaspur district. While the other three were from Kashmir and linked to a terror outfit based in Pakistan. Bhikhariwal was rounded up by Delhi Police with the help of Dubai police on December 7 and the process for his deportation had been underway since then.

MURDER MOTIVE YET TO BE ASCERTAINED

Punjab Police said Sukha and Gurjeet had arrived on a motorcycle at Sandhu’s house on October 16 and shot him dead at point blank range.

Eleven people, including two jailed gangsters, were arrested for the murder in November.

Sandhu’s killing was orchestrated by the two jailed gangsters, Ravinder Singh Gian and Sukhdeep Singh, from Patiala and Ferozepur prisons at the behest of Bhikhariwal.

The police, however, didn’t disclose the motive behind Sandhu’s killing, saying: “Only Bhikhariwal knows the reason.”

Tarn Taran Police have been working on various theories, while Sandhu’s family members have been terming the killing an act of terror. Sandhu and his wife Jagdish Kaur had got bravery awards for fighting terrorism during its peak in Punjab.

Tarn Taran police said they will bring Bhikhariwal on production warrant once the investigation of Delhi Police is completed.

On Tuesday, a local court turned down the plea of Tarn Taran police seeking a production warrant of Sukha and Bha, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

WANTED IN 10 CRIMINAL CASES IN PUNJAB

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman H Nimbale had said efforts were on to bring the duo on production warrant as the custodial interrogation of them is vital in the Sandhu murder case.

Bhikariwal is wanted to the Punjab Police in around 10 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, dacoity, drug smuggling, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Bhikariwal, who is an accused in the Nabha jailbreak case, is also wanted in connection with the attack on a Shiv Sena leader in Gurdaspur last year.