Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Mastermind of Shaurya Chakra awardee’s killing in Punjab arrested at Delhi airport

Mastermind of Shaurya Chakra awardee’s killing in Punjab arrested at Delhi airport

Gangster Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bhikhariwal, was traced in Dubai since December 8; he will be brought to Punjab on production warrant for questioning in the Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Anil Sharma, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at his house in Bhikhiwind near Tarn Taran on October 16. (HT file photo)

Punjab gangster Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bhikhariwal, who is also the mastermind of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s killing at Bhikhiwind near Tarn Taran on October 16, has been arrested from Delhi airport.

Bhikhariwal, who had been traced to Dubai since December 8, was arrested upon his arrival at the airport by the special cell police of the national capital on Thursday morning, Punjab Police officials said. They have been in constant touch with Delhi Police.

Bhikhariwal’s name emerged during the interrogation of the five men arrested by Delhi Police on December 7 after an encounter. Two of the five —Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukha and Gurjeet Singh alias Bha —were from Gurdaspur district. While the other three were from Kashmir and linked to a terror outfit based in Pakistan. Bhikhariwal was rounded up by Delhi Police with the help of Dubai police on December 7 and the process for his deportation had been underway since then.

MURDER MOTIVE YET TO BE ASCERTAINED



Punjab Police said Sukha and Gurjeet had arrived on a motorcycle at Sandhu’s house on October 16 and shot him dead at point blank range.



Eleven people, including two jailed gangsters, were arrested for the murder in November.

Sandhu’s killing was orchestrated by the two jailed gangsters, Ravinder Singh Gian and Sukhdeep Singh, from Patiala and Ferozepur prisons at the behest of Bhikhariwal.

The police, however, didn’t disclose the motive behind Sandhu’s killing, saying: “Only Bhikhariwal knows the reason.”

Tarn Taran Police have been working on various theories, while Sandhu’s family members have been terming the killing an act of terror. Sandhu and his wife Jagdish Kaur had got bravery awards for fighting terrorism during its peak in Punjab.

Tarn Taran police said they will bring Bhikhariwal on production warrant once the investigation of Delhi Police is completed.

On Tuesday, a local court turned down the plea of Tarn Taran police seeking a production warrant of Sukha and Bha, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

WANTED IN 10 CRIMINAL CASES IN PUNJAB

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman H Nimbale had said efforts were on to bring the duo on production warrant as the custodial interrogation of them is vital in the Sandhu murder case.

Bhikariwal is wanted to the Punjab Police in around 10 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, dacoity, drug smuggling, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Bhikariwal, who is an accused in the Nabha jailbreak case, is also wanted in connection with the attack on a Shiv Sena leader in Gurdaspur last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
by Anonna Dutt
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Taiwan tightens control over Chinese investments due to security concerns: Report
by Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Time in jail crushed Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘morale completely’: Rumi Jaffery
by HT Entertainment Desk
An exhibition by the survivors, for the survivors
by Ruchika Garg
China considers requiring ant to sell finance investments, source says
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.