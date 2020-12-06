Mattewara industrial park: NGOs accuse Punjab govt of hiding project details

Alleging that the state government is deliberately hiding details regarding the proposed industrial park near Mattewara forest, members of different NGOs have sought extension in the period to submit objections/suggestions regarding land use amendments for the project.

On November 21, the department of town and country planning had sought objections in 30 days, stating that the layout plan has been uploaded on its website, and will also be put on display at the GLADA office. The objections have to be submitted with the office of chief town planner, Punjab.

However, in a complaint forwarded to the CTP, NGOs including Naroa Punjab Manch, RBS Roots, Vigilant Citizens Forum, Ecosikh and Ludhiana Cares Ladies Society said that the department has failed to do so.

The members said that a period of 30 days should be given to the residents to file objections after the layout plan has been uploaded.

Amandeep Singh Bains from RBS Roots, said, “The government is trying to get away with this formality of inviting objections and is trying to fool residents. We have been looking for the layout plan, but no department is providing any information in this regard. We will not allow the government to set up an industrial park in the Mattewara area and destroy its ecosystem and wildlife. The government has already failed to deal with Buddha Nullah pollution, which is polluting the Sutlej river. Now, another industrial park is being set up on the banks of the river, which is not acceptable. We will also file a complaint with the chief minister’s office in this regard.”

The NGOs rued that the government is hiding details regarding the project and no information is being shared even under RTI Act. The NGOs have been opposing the proposed project from day one.

Jaskirat Singh from Naroa Punjab Manch said,”We had also visited the GLADA office and have been checking their website repeatedly. Some of the members had also sought information under RTI, but no information has been provided. We will not allow the government to fool the public, and if required, we will also move National Green Tribunal (NGT) .”

Despite several attempts, GLADA chief administrator PS Gill was not available for comments

District town planner Harpreet Kaur said that as per the advertisement through which objections have been invited, a sketch or layout plan does not have to be displayed .

The state government has proposed to establish an industrial park on around 960 acres of government and panchayat land in Haidar Nagar, Sekhowal, Salempur, Sailkiana and Machian Kalan among other villages.