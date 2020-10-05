Ludhiana mayor faces criticism from party members over bias

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, who had earlier been targeted by opposition leaders, is now facing criticism from leaders of his own party for not involving councillors of their respective constituencies in committees being formed for different development works.

Congress MLA from Ludhiana east, Sanjay Talwar, and in-charge of Atam Nagar constituency, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, have raised objections over the non-inclusion of councillors from their respective constituencies from official tours being organised to study solid waste management and establishment of construction and demolition (C and D) waste plant.

While a team of six councillors and MC officials is already on an official tour to Indore to study solid waste management, the mayor and few others councillors along with MC officials are expected to visit Jodhpur to study C and D waste plant on Tuesday.

Karwal wrote a letter to the mayor on Monday seeking inclusion of councillors from Atam Nagar constituency in committees.

“We cannot work for the development of the city by ignoring an entire constituency. If some changes have to be made in the working or a project has to be implemented, the mayor should involve councillors from every constituency. Only then can councillors learn and implement new policies for the betterment of public,” the letter stated.

MLA Sanjay Talwar

MLA Talwar said, “There are 14 Congress councillors in the east constituency, but not a single one has been made a part of these committees. Efforts should be made to take up development in the entire city and all constituencies should be considered equally. The mayor represents the entire city and no constituency should be left behind in terms of development.”

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that no constituency is being ignored and councillors from East and Atam Nagar constituencies will also be involved in the committees.

He added that the list of councillors who will be visiting Jodhpur is not final yet and a councillor from Atam nagar constituency is also being included in the list.

This is not the first time that MLA Talwar has raised objection on the working of the mayor.

Earlier too, they had been at loggerheads over alleged discrimination while taking up developmental works.

