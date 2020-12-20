Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Mayor inaugurates community centre in Manimajra

Mayor inaugurates community centre in Manimajra

Raj Bala Malik said the centre at Indira Colony, which cost Rs 1.67 crore, had a built-up area of 8,400 sq ft with a plot area of 18,787 sq ft, including parking area of 3,200 sq ft

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh municipal corporation mayor Raj Bala Malik (HT Photo)

City mayor Raj Bala Malik on Sunday inaugurated a new community centre at Indira Colony in Manimajra on Sunday.

Giving details, Malik said the centre had a built-up area of 8,400 sq ft with a plot area of 18,787 sq ft, including parking area of 3,200 sq ft and cost of Rs 1.67 crore.

The ground floor had a bridal room, office, hall, kitchen, pantry, caretaker’s room, and toilets for men and women.

The first floor had toilets, gymnasium, another bridal room, library and three rooms.

The mayor also inaugurated a new road in Manimajra, a stretch of 100 feet, in which Rs 1.40 crore had been invested.

Another road in the area built with paver blocks at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, was inaugurated by Malik at Darshani Bagh,with a water supply pipeline, which cost Rs 30 lakh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tablighi Jamaat: Supreme Court asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
by HT Correspondent
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
by HT Correspondent
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
US lawmakers demand response to massive cyberattack
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi winter: Warmth of home, cozy bed and sunshine to beat winter chill
by Mallika Bhagat
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.