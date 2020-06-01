Sections
Home / Chandigarh / MBBS fee hike: AAP to gherao education minister’s house

MBBS fee hike: AAP to gherao education minister’s house

All the safety protocols laid out by the government will be strictly adhered to during the protest, the party leaders said

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the Punjab government had ‘debarred’ students from humble backgrounds from becoming doctors by effecting a huge fee hike in government medical colleges of the state.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP MLA Meet Hayer, state general secretary Dinesh Chadha and state youth wing president Manjinder Singh Sidhu announced that the party’s youth wing will lay siege to medical education minister OP Soni’s residence in Amritsar on Wednesday to support the deserving students. “All the safety protocols laid out by the government will be strictly adhered to during the protest,” they said.

Meet Hayer said in 2010, the fee for MBBS degree in the government-run colleges in the state was ₹13,000 per annum which has been increased 12 times within 10 years, forcing aspirants to cough up ₹1.56 lakh per annum now, whereas doctors’ salaries and stipends have been raised only marginally in all these years.

Dismissing the state government’s take that colleges could not function without raising fees and the aim was also to provide better facilities to doctors in medical colleges, Hayer asked if the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi are running medical colleges by charging nominal fees, why Punjab can’t replicate the model.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat
Jun 01, 2020 22:59 IST
UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: District-wise list of qualified candidates released, check it here
Jun 01, 2020 23:01 IST
South Africa cricketers may resume training from next week: report
Jun 01, 2020 22:50 IST
Body found in Dera Bassi pond: Police arrest victim’s in-laws; husband on the run
Jun 01, 2020 22:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.