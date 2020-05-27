MBBS fee in Punjab’s govt colleges hiked 80%

The Punjab cabinet increased the MBBS fee in government and private medical colleges of the state on Wednesday. The fee for the full five-year course in government-run medical colleges from this session will be Rs 7.8 lakh from Rs 4.4 lakh previously (an increase of around 80%).

In private medical colleges, the fee for government quota seats has been hiked from Rs 13.4 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (35% increase) for the course. For management quota, the fee is now Rs 47 lakh instead of Rs 40.3 lakh (around 17% increase).

“For Adesh institute in Bathinda, the government has decided to decrease the fee, which will be Rs 18 lakh for government quota seats and Rs 47 lakh for other seats. Till now, this institute used to charge Rs 65 lakh per seat for the full course, claiming that it does not come under the state government ambit as its medical college is affiliated with its own university. Now, we have regulated all such institutes,” said state medical education and research minister OP Soni, adding that all private medical colleges will follow this pattern.

A spokesperson in the chief minister’s office said the MBSS fee for government medical colleges was last notified in 2015; for private colleges this was done in 2014. He added that with massive surge in costs, colleges were facing fiscal problems and were unable to meet the norms of the Medical Council of India, thus necessitating the fee hike.

Rs 51,100 cr package sought from Centre

The cabinet has also sought Rs 51,102 crore from the Centre to help the state tide over the financial crisis due to the pandemic and the lockdown. A draft memorandum to this effect was approved, with the cabinet authorising the CM to make amendments before submission.

In addition to direct fiscal stimulus of Rs 21,500 crore, the state plans to seek waiver of long-term Cash Credit Limit (CCL) debt, saying that this was imperative for its fiscal recovery. The draft document also adds that Central schemes should be 100% funded by the Government of India.

A spokesperson added that the state also proposes to ask for Rs 6,603 crore for improvement of public health infrastructure in the long-term.

To contain the spread of covid-19 in rural areas, ₹5,068 crore has been sought for liquid and solid waste management in villages. Capital outlay and targets under the MGNREGS have also been revised upwards.

The state cabinet has also okayed a rural transformation strategy at a cost of Rs 5,655 crore to ensure funds for development of rural infrastructure and individual beneficiaries through convergence of funds under its schemes and programmes, such as the MGNREGS, the Smart Village Campaign, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G), as also finance commission grants and panchayats’ own money etc.

Decision on lockdown on May 30

The government will decide on the lockdown in the state on May 30, after the CM chairs a review meeting with all departments on the covid situation.