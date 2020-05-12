MBBS intern, policewoman among six fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh; count climbs to 187

The 24-year-old MBBS intern was posted in the emergency ward of Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and the 25-year-old policewoman was a new recruit of Chandigarh Police. (Representative Image/HT)

An MBBS intern and a policewoman were among the six people that tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old MBBS intern was posted in the emergency ward of Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and the 25-year-old policewoman was a new recruit of Chandigarh Police who was discharging her duties with the food distribution service of the Chandigarh administration.

One case was reported from Kachi Colony, Dhanas, taking the Covid-19 count in the area to three, wile three cases were reported from Bapu Dham Colony. So far, 118 cases have been reported from the congested colony till date, which comprises 63% of the total cases in the city.

The UTs infection count has reached 187. Three people have succumbed to the disease so far while 28 people have been discharged.

Active cases are hospitalised at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and the Ayurvedic College in Sector 26.