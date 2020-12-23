Sections
MC elections: Himachal CM seeks votes for BJP in Panchkula

Sought votes for Kulbhushan Goyal, BJP’s mayoral candidate and candidates from wards 19 and 21

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

(From left) Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, BJP mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while campaigning at Khatauli village on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, visited Panchkula district to woo voters for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections of the municipal corporation.

Thakur addressed the gathering at Khatauli village in Barwala, where he sought votes for Kulbhushan Goyal, BJP’s mayoral candidate and candidates from wards 19 and 21 Vijay Rani Budhiraja and Satbir Chaudhary.

Thakur praised the Haryana government for bringing the cases of Covid-19 under check: “Had the cases not declined, we would have been seeking votes via video conferencing.”

At another event, Kulbhushan Goyal attacked the 20-point manifesto of the Congress party. He said that Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia remained in power for five years and did nothing except write letters.

“Today, when there is a BJP government at the Centre and in the state, and Panchkula MLA and Vidhan Sabha speaker are also of the saffron party, in such a situation, it is necessary to have the BJP mayor in the municipal corporation, so that the wheels of the Panchkula development vehicle will run simultaneously,” he said.

Goyal, while addressing various gatherings in sectors 16, 10 and in villages of Panchkula, appealed residents to vote for the BJP for all-round development of the city.

