Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC employees’ union hold protest over non-fulfilment of demands

Ludhiana MC employees’ union hold protest over non-fulfilment of demands

: The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee organised a gate rally against the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday outside the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk over...

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of Ludhiana MC employees’ union handing over a memorandum to mayor Balkar Sandhu (in blue jacket) in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

: The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee organised a gate rally against the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday outside the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk over non-fulfilment of long pending demands.

Major demands of the employees union include regularisation of sweepers and sewermen working on contractual basis for over two decades; promotion of sweepers, sewermen and sanitary supervisors; giving sweepers and sewermen the status of “safai sainik” and insurance for employees.

They handed over a memorandum to mayor Balkar Sandhu who assured them that the civic body will look into their demands.

Chairman of MC employees’ union, Ashwani Sahota, said, “The gate rally was organised due to the failure of MC to fulfil our demands. There are many employees who are working in MC for over two decades on contractual basis, but they haven’t been regularised. Mayor Balkar Sandhu has assured that a meeting will be conducted soon wherein he will discuss our demands.”

Social distancing goes for a toss

While MC employees are working to spread awareness among residents to follow Covid guidelines, social distancing went for a toss during the protest.

Most of the protesters were not wearing masks and social distancing was not maintained.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
Dec 04, 2020 21:37 IST
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
Dec 04, 2020 23:06 IST
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
Dec 04, 2020 22:36 IST
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Dec 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Winter vacation amid Covid: PGIMER department heads directed to ensure adequate faculty available for emergencies
Dec 04, 2020 23:24 IST
Ludhiana MC employees’ union hold protest over non-fulfilment of demands
Dec 04, 2020 23:23 IST
Pak rejects India’s assertion of pressurising Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer
Dec 04, 2020 23:24 IST
TMC to hit the roads against contentious farm laws; CM sends strong message to rebels
Dec 04, 2020 23:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.