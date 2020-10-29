Ludhiana MC engineers seek cancellation of road quality tests

: Amid hue and cry being raised by residents over construction of inferior quality roads in the city, sub-divisional officers (SDO) and junior engineers (JE) of the municipal corporation’s bridges and roads (B&R) department approached cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu on Thursday seeking cancellation of orders for inspection of road projects completed in the past.

Under the banner of Municipal Corporation Engineers Association, Ludhiana, the officials met Ashu and Sandhu at the MC’s Zone D office and demanded that the MC should not conduct inspection of the road works which have been completed a few years back as the roads lose strength after a few years and the sample will automatically fail the test.

Ashu however declined the demand of the staffers and asked the mayor and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to look into the matter.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said that the staffers had met the minister and mayor to save their skin as there are a number of anomalies in the road construction projects taken up in the past.

Recently, an RTI activist had filed a complaint with authorities seeking inquiry into the construction of 13 roads at different parts of the city. Following this, additional commissioner Rishipal Singh had sought files regarding the projects from the officials concerned. But, the files have not been submitted by officials despite three reminders.

Ashu said, “The inspection and sampling of roads will not stop as we will not compromise with the quality of work. The MC is paying the contractors, then why are they not constructing the roads as per the norms. The MC officials should improve their efficiency, otherwise action will also be taken against them as it is their responsibility to monitor the work. MC commissioner and mayor will look into the genuine demands of the engineers.”

Recently, seven out of eight road samples of RMC roads, collected from Balbir enclave in the Haibowal area failed the quality test.

Earlier, seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) had failed the test.

Also, the samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road near Daresi Ground and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also failed the test.

Inquiry marked over MB books:

After a complaint was submitted by an RTI activist regarding officials who have failed to submit over 600 measurement books (MB) in the MC records, municipal commissioner Sabharwal has marked an inquiry into the matter. The MC officials have to mention the details of construction projects in the MB books on a daily basis.