MC exploring plan to auction dhobi ghats

A committee constituted to generate revenues from dhobi ghats on Monday approved open and e-auctions for the sites. The issue will now be tabled in the MC’s general house meeting for its approval

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

If the municipal corporation has its way the dhobi ghats (enclosures for washermen) in the city will soon be auctioned.

“The members suggested that dhobi ghats in various sectors should be provided with modern facilities and latest technologies. We are also looking at offering them bids through open auction or e-tendering subject to the house’s approval,” said Shakti Parkash Devshali, committee chairman and BJP councillor.

The ghats were transferred to the civic body from the UT administration in 2005. A monthly rent was paid to the administration earlier, but the MC failed to collect rent from the ghats which are at present run by private societies.



