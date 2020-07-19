Sections
Home / Chandigarh / MC Kharar drive to remove illegal hoardings today

MC Kharar drive to remove illegal hoardings today

The MC is losing lakhs of rupees in advertising revenues because of the hoardings installed illegally, with housing societies the main offenders.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:49 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

The hoardings are being sold to advertisers for an estimated ₹60,000 per month, causing huge losses to the government exchequer. (PTI/For representation)

The municipal council of Kharar will start a drive on Monday to remove around 25 illegal hoardings on National Highway-21 and other areas due to which it is incurring losses of around ₹1crore every year in rent money.

Sangeet Kumar, MC executive officer, has written a letter to Himanshu Jain, subdivisional magistrate, asking that police be deployed to carry out the drive.

A team of six officials will be on the job, it has been learnt.

A drive planned earlier by the MC in March was cancelled due to the intervention of director, local bodies, Punjab, following which a lockdown was imposed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.



“I have already instructed the civic body to remove all illegal hoardings in the ambit of the MC area and now they are holding a drive on July 20, for which we will be providing them police support,” Jain said.

The MC is losing lakhs of rupees in advertising revenues because of the hoardings installed illegally, with housing societies the main offenders. These include Gold Homes and Golden homes, both on the Kharar-Landran road and Yakshi Wedding Collection on the Kharar-Mohali Road. Pratap Infra alone has set up around 10 hoardings.

The sites are being sold to advertisers for an estimated ₹60,000 per month, causing huge losses to the government exchequer.

According to Sangeet Kumar the rights to remove the illegal installations were with the agency contracted for the task. “ We have provided them the team and police force for holding a drive on July 20,” he said.

MC allots tenders for 40 sites in Kharar, but this year it contracted the work for ₹3.25 crore for nine years. However, as many advertisers use the illegal hoardings it losing around ₹1crore every year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drugs’ shortage continues, but FDA hopes to regularise supply
Jul 19, 2020 16:08 IST
Pune reports 1,838 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Jul 19, 2020 16:07 IST
4 houses collapse, one bridge damaged in overnight heavy rain in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Jul 19, 2020 16:05 IST
Nivin Pauly unveils first look of new Malayalam film Padavettu, see poster
Jul 19, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.