Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / MC mulls building bitumen roads in Sec-38 motor market

MC mulls building bitumen roads in Sec-38 motor market

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is considering constructing asphalt and bitumen roads instead of cement roads in the Sector-38 (West) motor market. The MC had sought...

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is considering constructing asphalt and bitumen roads instead of cement roads in the Sector-38 (West) motor market.

The MC had sought the opinion of the National Institute of Technical Teachers and Research (NITTTR) on its proposal of constructing cement roads in the market due to failure of bitumen ones to last their normal life.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said, “The NITTTR has suggested that we should go for the asphalt and bitumen road rather than cement or only bitumen ones in the motor market. It has also suggested proper drainage system in the matter, which would also include grease traps.”

The grease traps will collect the oil and grease being discharged from the shops in the motor market. These oils and grease shorten the life of the bitumen road, he added.



Notably, MC councillor and BJP state president Arun Sood in October’s general house meet had criticised the MC for not constructing a road in the market.

He had said, “The civic body had committed that within 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sector-38 (West) motor market will have a cemented road. But, even as 2021 nears, they haven’t started the work.”

After the issue was highlighted by Sood, MC decided to first take technical advice from the NITTTR on the issue.

After the advice, the MC will prepare an estimate for the project and then float work tender after getting necessary approvals on the same.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Nov 29, 2020 22:38 IST
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Nov 29, 2020 22:16 IST
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Nov 29, 2020 21:02 IST
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Private doctors await help from Maharashtra government
Nov 29, 2020 23:48 IST
Sable sets natl mark; Walelegn, Yehualaw win Delhi half-marathon titles
Nov 29, 2020 23:47 IST
Mumbai: CAT 2020 was tougher than last year, say aspirants
Nov 29, 2020 23:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.