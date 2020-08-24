Sections
MC panel approves multi-level parking in Manimajra

The MC decided to increase the monthly rent of sheds situated in the Sector-23 rehri market.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a multi-level parking near Rana Ki Haveli in Manimajra with the municipal corporation finance and contract committee (F&CC) calling of expression of interest for the project.

The committee members asked officers concerned to explore the possibility of levying entry tax on private water tankers entering the UT.

The committee decided to increase the monthly rent of sheds situated in the Sector-23 rehri market. The rent has been fixed at ₹17,000 with 18% GST and annual increase of license fee from ₹100 to ₹500 and increase in late fee from ₹50 to ₹100 per day.

The third floor of its office space on the over bridge in Sector 17 will be rented, decided the committee. A few months ago, the civic body had invited expression of interest for these office spaces. The spaces were being offered for five years on a monthly licence fee. But, received poor response .



Concerned over floods in Khuda Lahora on Sunday, the members directed the MC engineering department to coordinate with the UT administration to ensure cleaning of Patiala Ki Rao. The members also asked for joint inspection with engineers of the administration to avoid water accumulation in Khuda Lahora Colony.

