MC team issuing notices for water misuse attacked in Sector 39

Assaulted by three occupants of a house after the team issued a notice to them for washing the verandah with a hose

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three waterworks employees were injured after three members of a family allegedly attacked them in Sector 39 on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Ashok Kumar, a junior engineer at waterworks, Sector 37, said that he, along with his team, including Barinder Singh and driver Munni Lal, were conducting routine checks against misuse of water, as the UT administration had banned use of drinking water for washing cars and watering lawns from June 1.

Kumar said as they reached House Number 1224, they found the occupants of the house washing the verandah using a hose.

When Kumar issued a notice to the house owner, three persons from the house attacked his team with sticks and wipers.



This left Kumar’s both hands bleeding and Singh bleeding from the chest, while Lal was also injured.

As police reached the spot, the attackers fled, but cops arrested one Nimmi Sharma, 55.

She was sent to judicial custody by a court on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

