Chandigarh MC to rent out booths under Sector 17/22 subways, Sec 39-D and Mauli Jagran

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will be offering vacant booths on rent at the Sector 17/22 subway, Sector 39-D and Mauli Jagran after failing to auction these on leasehold basis.

The move follows MC’s failure to get the UT administration’s nod to sell these booths on freehold basis.

Earlier in a bid to attract buyers, the MC house had decided to auction the shops but did not get a response from the administration and so decided to change its strategy at Thursday’s general house meeting.

A cash-strapped MC has been failing to sell properties in most locations and spending money on their upkeep even as buyers have expressed no interest in leasehold properties.

COMPREHENSIVE POLICY ON RENTING MC PROPERTIES

During its meeting the house decided to formulate a policy to rent out the booths and shops, but said it should be leased out for three years with an extension for two additional years instead of a year as proposed.

Commercial properties under MC that could not be sold or leased will also be included.

A sub-committee will be formed to assess market costs and finalise rates.

However, 40 booths under the new overbridge in Sector 17 will be excluded as MC has started the process to

e-auction them for rent.

MC Commissioner KK Yadav has said that the committee will table its report at the next general house meeting. “It will asses the prevailing market rent and accordingly compile its report.”

SURVEY OF EATERIES

The MC general house approved the agenda to allow eateries to put out chairs and tables outside during lunch and dinner hours. Directing MC officials to conduct a survey of the eateries and report on the demand, it said the enforcing wing should start a drive against people running eateries without permissions.

Earlier, BJP city chief and councilor Arun Sood suggested that the proposed increase in monthly rentals should be reviewed and imposed on the basis of location of the units.

MALOYA GAUSHALA OPERATIONS TO BE OUTSOURCED

The MC decided that an expression of interest (EoI) will be invited for the running of the Maloya Gaushala (cow shelter). “It will be open for all. Whosoever is in the trade can apply and those eligible will be allowed to run the gaushala,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav at the house meeting.

The development came after a request for additional funds for the gaushala was rejected by the house. Some councillors suggested that instead of paying more for gaushala operations it should be handed over to NGOs who could run it free of cost.

The MC will also come up with a policy to check handing over of stray cattle caught by MC to their owners. “Other than villages, there is only one locality where cattle rearing is allowed. The MC should stop handing over stray cattle caught in areas other than this locality,” said BJP Councilor Shakti Prakash Devshali.