Sections
Home / Chandigarh / MCI relaxes rules for MD, MS clinical course practicals

MCI relaxes rules for MD, MS clinical course practicals

Alternative methods of skill evaluation can be tried such as simulation and case scenarios instead of examining a long clinical case and two short cases

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:49 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Faridkot

The clinical exam for clinical science subjects tests the knowledge and competence of candidates undertaking independent work as a specialist or teacher. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FARIDKOT The Medical Council of India (MCI), board of governors (MCI-BoG) on Tuesday announced relaxations in the practical examinations of MD, MS clinical courses after medical colleges said they were unable to conduct tests as per existing regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The clinical exam for clinical science subjects tests the knowledge and competence of candidates undertaking independent work as a specialist or teacher. For this the candidates have to examine a minimum of one long clinical case and two short cases, according to the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations for MD, MS degrees and postgraduate diploma courses.

Now, alternative methods of skill evaluation such as simulation and case scenarios can be used, MCI secretary general Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats has said in a letter released on Tuesday.

The state government had suggested to the MCI-BoG to consider modifying the conduct of the practicals amid the pandemic situation for the safety of the students.



Dr Vats in his letter said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the medical colleges had expressed their difficulty in adhering to existing regulations to examine the candidates by giving a minimum of one long or two short cases. Since the objective of the practical examination was to ascertain skills relevant to the specialty as outlined in the respective course curricula, alternative methods of skill evaluation which may include simulation, case scenarios etc. may be used in lieu of clinical cases, wherever the latter is not feasible as provided for the regulations referred above for the examination to be held in 2020.

“This is a one-time exception,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC notice to Goa speaker on Cong’s disqualification pleas
Jun 16, 2020 18:01 IST
Hit hard by lockdown, Goa museums await Government nod to reopen
Jun 16, 2020 17:57 IST
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Jun 16, 2020 17:57 IST
With cleaner rivers after lockdown, Bengal expects big Hilsa harvest
Jun 16, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.