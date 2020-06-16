MCI relaxes rules for MD, MS clinical course practicals

FARIDKOT The Medical Council of India (MCI), board of governors (MCI-BoG) on Tuesday announced relaxations in the practical examinations of MD, MS clinical courses after medical colleges said they were unable to conduct tests as per existing regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The clinical exam for clinical science subjects tests the knowledge and competence of candidates undertaking independent work as a specialist or teacher. For this the candidates have to examine a minimum of one long clinical case and two short cases, according to the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations for MD, MS degrees and postgraduate diploma courses.

Now, alternative methods of skill evaluation such as simulation and case scenarios can be used, MCI secretary general Dr Rakesh Kumar Vats has said in a letter released on Tuesday.

The state government had suggested to the MCI-BoG to consider modifying the conduct of the practicals amid the pandemic situation for the safety of the students.

Dr Vats in his letter said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the medical colleges had expressed their difficulty in adhering to existing regulations to examine the candidates by giving a minimum of one long or two short cases. Since the objective of the practical examination was to ascertain skills relevant to the specialty as outlined in the respective course curricula, alternative methods of skill evaluation which may include simulation, case scenarios etc. may be used in lieu of clinical cases, wherever the latter is not feasible as provided for the regulations referred above for the examination to be held in 2020.

“This is a one-time exception,” he added.