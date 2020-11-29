Sections
Mechanic on way to Delhi to help farmers dies in car fire

The incident took place when the mechanic was sleeping in the car after repairing a tractor near the Najafgarh flyover in Bahadurgarh.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 15:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Barnala based cycle mechanic assisting tractor repair men supporting farmers marching to Delhi to protest against farm legislations died in a car fire on Saturday. (Sourced)

A 55-year-old cycle mechanic on his way to Delhi to help repair the tractors of farmers agitating against farm legislations was burnt to death when the car in which he was sleeping caught fire on Saturday night near the Tikri border close to the Capital.

Janak Raj alias Ghaki from Dhanaula town in Barnala district is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan saluted Ghaki for his ‘sacrifice’ and called for a probe into the incident.

Rajesh Duggal, Jhajjar superintendent of police, said the incident took place when the mechanic was sleeping in the car after repairing a tractor near the Najafgarh flyover in Bahadurgarh.

“Three of his friends were sleeping in a tractor trolley during the mishap. The mechanic was burnt alive... Prima facie it appears that he died due to short-circuit. The farmers sleeping near the site tried to douse the flames but couldn’t save the mechanic. We have sent his body for post-mortem at a hospital in Bahadurgarh. The matter is being investigated,” Duggal added.

Tractor mechanics from various districts of Punjab have reached Delhi to repair farmers’ vehicles free of cost as part of their support to kisan unions.

