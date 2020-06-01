Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Medical teams to screen devotees: Punjab health minister on opening of shrines

Medical teams to screen devotees: Punjab health minister on opening of shrines

Sidhu said medical teams are stationed outside the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple to screen devotees

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health and family welfare Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said medical teams will be deployed to screen devotees when places of worship open in the state from June 8 onwards.

Sidhu, who reviewed the situation after surge in Covid-19 cases in Amritsar, said, “All arrangements have been made for this. For instance, medical teams are stationed outside the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple to screen devotees.”

The minister said there was no community spread in the city and asked the residents not to panic. This came a day after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said there was community transmission of the virus in Amritsar.

Sidhu held a meeting with the officials concerned and instructed them to make proper arrangements to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.



“The majority of patients have travel history or are contacts of those infected earlier. Amritsar has an international airport and a large railway junction. People stranded due to the lockdown are arriving here from other states and abroad and it is the main cause of the spread,” he said.

Taking a dig at private hospitals, the minister said, “Private hospitals totally stayed away from contributing to the battle against the pandemic. It is the health department staff, police and other government functionaries who acted as frontline warriors. Private hospital doctors have joined the medical profession for earning money while those working with the government did it to serve people.”

Sidhu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and partook of langar in the community kitchen of the shrine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tent house owner booked for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old Ludhiana girl
Jun 01, 2020 02:45 IST
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42 of Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 03:09 IST
Applicants to get driving licences on same day in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 02:15 IST
Haryana: No curbs on interstate movement from today
Jun 01, 2020 02:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.