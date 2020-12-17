Medics in Ludhiana worried about public health as farmers’ protest enters Day 21

With mercury witnessing a record decline, the Ludhiana based doctors visiting Singhu and Tikri borders expressed concern over harsh climatic conditions that could trigger health issues among the protesting farmers.

The cold weather could prove detrimental for elderly protestors and there could be a rise in cases of strokes and heart attacks, say the doctors.

The delegation of doctors, who held medical check-up camps at the protest site recently, expressed their concern over the impending public health problems which will come to light when the protest ends.

The doctors said that open defecation could lead to fungal infections. Besides, many farmers have not taken a bath for days due to the absence of provisions, which could lead to skin allergies including scabies.

While expressing concern, Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, senior vice-president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, who organised a medical check-up camp on December 9, said, “The protest may appear impressive but life at the site is not easy. Imagine sitting in the middle of the road with a few quilts and makeshift tents for over 20 days.”

“ The elderly are a vulnerable group. Our job is to save lives, so I would urge the government to concede to the demands of protesting farmers as many of them have lost their lives at the protest site already,” he added.

Two Ludhiana farmers lose life at protest site

Gajjan Singh, 60, of Khatra village and Bhag Singh, 65, of Baddowal village, died at the protest site due to heart attack recently.

Dr Charanpreet Singh, a gastroenterologist, who along with a group of doctors carried out check-ups at Singhu border on December 13, said that there are many such farmers and their relatives who had forgotten to carry their hypertension and diabetes medicines. Some people have exhausted their medical stock. Many vulnerable groups are suffering from underlying health issues and need care.”

Dr Arun Mitra, ENT specialist, and senior vice-president, Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD), who held a camp on December 10, said, “Such weather could trigger cough and cold. Besides, fog causes breathing problems among the elderly.”

“It is sad to see that the government is not bothered about the plight of the farmers, who have been sitting on the road in this bone-chilling weather for over 20 days. Nearly 20 farmers have died so far at the protest site. The government should show humanity and scrap the three laws,” he added.