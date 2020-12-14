Meena Aggarwal is Cong mayoral candidate for Ambala MC polls

The Congress on Monday announced Meena Aggarwal, wife of ex-corporater Pawan Aggarwal as its mayoral candidate for the Ambala municipal corporation elections, while former Union minister and Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP-V ) leader Venod Sharma fielded his wife Shakti Rani Sharma for the seat. Both will file their nominations on Tuesday.

Meena Aggarwal, 51, said she was happy that the Congress had trusted a party worker . “We have the support of every local who believes in a clean and corruption free corporation. We were in majority in the last elections and if elected, I’ll try to fulfil every basic need of the Ambala citizens,” she said.

Congress state chief Kumari Selja also announced the list of the party’s 20 ward candidates after calling up most of the candidates, including Aggarwal, individually and asking them to start campaigning for the elections.

The list was issued a day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party announced their seat arrangement on a 15-5 pattern with Dr Vandana Sharma as its mayoral candidate.

The Congress candidates from ward 1 to 20 are: Roop Chand, Rajvinder Kaur, Sunny Dhillon, Harish Chandra, Rajesh Mehta, Rishveet Kaur, Sumit Kumar, Harjeet Singh, Megha Goyal, Mithun Verma, Kavita Devi, Surendra Kaur, Bhivnesh Tarikha, Manjeet Brar, Puneet, Varinder Dixit, Karamjeet Kaur, Ravinder Kumar, Tejinder Singh and Parminder Kaur.

The Congress was in majority in the last corporation with nine out of 11 councillors (there are 20 wards in the Ambala twin towns) with its own mayor Ramesh Mal, who later joined the BJP.

WILL PROVIDE 2,000 JOBS: VENOD SHARMA

While announcing Shakti Rani Sharma’s name as mayoral candidate at a press conference, Venod Sharma said his party will provide 2,000 jobs to locals.

“This is my own city. We have earned the love of the residents earlier too and I’m confident that I will get the same response this time. Like last time, we’ll work overall development,” said Shakti Rani Sharma,67.

“We tried our best to bring Industrial Model Township (IMT) to Ambala, so that the locals could get more job opportunities. Now, the present dispensation has failed to fulfil the promise despite the chief minister’s assurance. Our struggle for IMT will restart. If elected, my party will provide jobs to 2,000 locals in the next five years,” Venod Sharma said.

HJCP-V has already announced 14 names for the wards.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) lent its support to former minister Nirmal Singh’s Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) for the elections.

INLD state spokesperson Onkar Singh and district chief Shishpal Jandheri announced the decision after a meeting with the HDF office bearers here.