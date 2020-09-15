Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Member of car-lifting gang nabbed in Chandigarh, four cars recovered

Member of car-lifting gang nabbed in Chandigarh, four cars recovered

Four Honda City cars recovered; police say gang stole vehicles in the city and sold them in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have arrested a member of a car-lifting gang, involved in stealing vehicles from the city and selling them in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Saleem, 38, a resident of Baltana, Zirakpur. His three accomplices are at large.

Saleem was arrested at a naka set up near GMCH, Sector 32, in the wake of spurt in snatching and vehicle theft cases.

Following his interrogation, police recovered four Honda City cars stolen from different areas under the jurisdiction of the Sector 34 police station. With this, three cases of car theft registered at the station were solved.



The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in three-day police custody.

“Saleem is part of a four-member gang that stole vehicles from the city and sold them in Uttar Pradesh,” said Baldev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 34.

Police are investigating whether the gang is also involved in theft of car batteries, as some men moving around in Honda City cars have been captured in CCTV cameras stealing batteries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over fictitious Pak map, says it violates norms
Sep 15, 2020 19:31 IST
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:16 IST
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Sep 15, 2020 16:53 IST
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
Sep 15, 2020 18:28 IST

latest news

Vimal Kumar blames Asian countries for Thomas & Uber Cup postponement
Sep 15, 2020 19:44 IST
Trump accuses Biden of taking performance-enhancing substance: Report
Sep 15, 2020 19:43 IST
Bear sneaks up on man sleeping beside pool. Watch what happens
Sep 15, 2020 19:34 IST
‘PM misled country on Chinese intrusions’: Rahul reacts to Rajnath’s LAC statement
Sep 15, 2020 19:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.