Member of car-lifting gang nabbed in Chandigarh, four cars recovered

Police have arrested a member of a car-lifting gang, involved in stealing vehicles from the city and selling them in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Saleem, 38, a resident of Baltana, Zirakpur. His three accomplices are at large.

Saleem was arrested at a naka set up near GMCH, Sector 32, in the wake of spurt in snatching and vehicle theft cases.

Following his interrogation, police recovered four Honda City cars stolen from different areas under the jurisdiction of the Sector 34 police station. With this, three cases of car theft registered at the station were solved.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in three-day police custody.

“Saleem is part of a four-member gang that stole vehicles from the city and sold them in Uttar Pradesh,” said Baldev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 34.

Police are investigating whether the gang is also involved in theft of car batteries, as some men moving around in Honda City cars have been captured in CCTV cameras stealing batteries.