Members of BKU, AAP’s kisan wing protest against agri-ordinance in Kharar

The protestors said the Agriculture Amendment Ordinance and Power Amendment Bill are anti-farmer and will benefit only big corporate houses while farming will be wiped out

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Members of Bharti Kisan Union, Lakhowal, and kisan wing of Aam Aadmi Party protesting on Monday against the agri-ordinance promulgated by the central government. (Gurminder SIngh/HT)

Members of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Lakhowal, and kisan wing of Aam Aadmi Party on Monday held a tractor rally at Anaj Mandi in Kharar against the Agriculture Amendment Ordinance and the Power Amendment Bill promulgated by the central government. BKU, Lakhowal, protested under the leadership of Devender Singh Dehkalan, while members of AAP’s kisan wing protested under Narender Singh Shergill

The protestors used around 40 tractors to conduct the rally and as they came on the road, were stopped by the police.

Kharar sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain and deputy superintendent of police Pal Singh reached the spot and received a memorandum and ensured that, they will speak to higher authorities.

The protestors said the Agriculture Amendment Ordinance and Power Amendment Bill are anti-farmer and will benefit big corporate houses while farming will be wiped out.



They said the impact of the ever increasing rates of diesel and petrol on the income of the farmers should be taken into consideration and the central government should take immediate steps to being down the prices.

They said the Punjab government should pass a resolution in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the increase in electricity bills, ordinance bills, protection of agriculture sector from corporate houses and implementation of MSP of crops.

