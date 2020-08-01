Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mental health: Share manodarshan webpage with students: SCERT to DEO’s

Students can also call the toll-free number 844844632 and queries will be addressed through tele-counselling between 8am to 8pm.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:29 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

In a bid to address students’ mental health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Saturday instructed district education officers to inform students about the Manodarshan webpage launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The webpage features videos and frequently asked questions that will help students remain optimistic and healthy. Students can also call the toll-free number 844844632 and queries will be addressed through tele-counselling between 8am to 8pm.

Tips for students

1) Spend time playing with family
2) Learning can be fun
3) Participate in home chores
4) Participate in online classes to stay productive

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “The webpage has interesting suggestions for teachers on reinforcing education through out-of-syllabus activities that will encourage children to read. This will reduce the stress due to uncertainty in examinations.”

Tips for teachers

1) Encourage students to narrate an inspiring Covid-19 story that they have read in a newspaper or seen on TV or witnessed in their locality where people have recovered from Covid-19 or supported a loved ones recovery.
2) Notify students verbally that they are always welcome to share their feelings regarding Covid-19 whenever they want.
3) Reassure students that they are not alone and support is always available.
4) Create a folder in google drive and name it, ‘My doubts and worries’ and encourage children to write their emotions, feelings, worries and doubts.
5) Also create another folder, “My gains and my learnings.’ Motivate children to write positive stories, of what new skill they developed and how they are spending their time with family.
