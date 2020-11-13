Sections
Mentally unstable youth held for stealing burger from food stall in Chandigarh

His family informed the court with documents that he was suffering from mental illness; 20-year-old sent to judicial custody.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A mentally unstable youth was arrested for stealing a burger from an NGO’s food stall in front of Rose Garden in Sector 16 in the wee hours of Thursday.

Shankar, 20, told the police that he broke the locks of the kiosk run by Umeed Society to get food as he was hungry. He was booked on a complaint by Braham Parkash of Sharma Estate, Zirakpur, who is the general manager of Umeed Society, Chandigarh.

Shankar was sent to judicial custody by a court that was informed by his family, with documents, that he had mental illness. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

