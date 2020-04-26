Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mercedes SUV impounded, Chandigarh woman tells family it’s stolen

Mercedes SUV impounded, Chandigarh woman tells family it’s stolen

Emergency response officers (EO) posted at the Sector 3 police station were surprised when they received a call from the police control room (PCR) about an elderly man alerting them to the theft of his Rs 80 lakh SUV from Sector 2

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:20 IST

By Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Already under pressure managing the curfew due to Covid-19 in the city, Chandigarh Police were virtually taken for a ride by a 26-year-old woman who reported the theft of a Mercedes Benz (GLS), a sports utility vehicle (SUV), but later confessed she had lied and that the vehicle had been impounded.

Emergency response officers (EO) posted at the Sector 3 police station were surprised when they received a call from the police control room (PCR) about an elderly man alerting them to the theft his SUV, estimated to cost more than Rs 80 lakh, from Sector 2. Wondering how carjackers could be active during heavy police deployment because of the curfew, the police team reached the complainant’s home to find him sharing details of the vehicle with the PCR officials. “We proceeded to check the cameras and also questioned the helpers in the man’s house but could not join the dots, as they no clue about it,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

However, as the police were questioning people living in the house, a young woman came forward and confessed that she had lied about the theft fearing the wrath of her family.

“The girl took the vehicle for a ride up to Sector 11, when it was stopped at a checkpoint by the police patrolling staff near the sector 23/24 light point. Since she did not possess a curfew pass the vehicle was impounded and out of fear she cooked up a story,” the official added.



Investigators tracing the vehicle found it had been taken to the traffic lines. A challan was issued in the name of the woman. The vehicle owner is a businessman related to a highly placed political family in Punjab.

Jaspal Singh, station house officer (SHO) Sector 3, said, “We have not taken any action against the girl and after recording the statements the matter was closed. Initially, the message was of theft but later things became clear.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mary Kom sends out important fitness message amid Covid-19 crisis
Apr 27, 2020 20:01 IST
Lara Dutta opens up about why she took break from acting
Apr 27, 2020 19:57 IST
Werder Bremen eye stadium switch if Bundeliga resumes
Apr 27, 2020 19:52 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin’s deal with Yorkshire called off
Apr 27, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.