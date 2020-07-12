Mercury continues to dip amid rains in Chandigarh

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 35 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 23 and 24 degrees in Chandigarh.

With 45.8mm rain recorded in early hours of Sunday, maximum temperature in Chandigarh dropped to 31.8°C from the previous day’s 34.1°C. Even minimum temperature went down from 24.6°C to 21.8°C.

While maximum temperature has seen a fall of four degrees in the past two days, the minimum has dropped by six notches in the same period.

With the weather department predicting more rain in the coming days, mercury is expected to remain on the lower side.

“Chances of light to moderate rain up to 60mm will continue in the city on Monday, though the intensity is likely to be weaker than that on Sunday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there might be a further dip before the monsoon system picks up once again,” said the weatherman.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 35 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 23 and 24 degrees.