Mercury dips to 11°C in Chandigarh, air quality improves

Mercury dips to 11°C in Chandigarh, air quality improves

By Diwali, which is on November 14, the night temperature is likely to drop to 10°C, said an IMD official.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per the weather department, north-westerly winds, which are dry and cold, will make the temperature drop further. (HT File Photo)

The city’s minimum temperature dropped to 11.2°C on Friday, the lowest this season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is expected to go below 10°C degrees in the next few days.

“By Diwali, which is on November 14, the night temperature is likely to drop to 10°C. North-westerly winds, which are dry and cold, will make the mercury dip further,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature also reduced slightly from 30.8°C on Thursday to 30°C on Friday, while the minimum temperature went down from 12.4°C to 11.2°C. Over the next three days, the day and night temperatures will remain around 29°C and 10°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city improved further on Friday, coming down to 111 by 7pm at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 25.

Calling the jump on Wednesday (AQI 203) an aberration, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee vice-chairman Debendra Dalai said, “When the AQI goes up for a single day, it is usually attributed to a specific wind activity going on around the station. The sensors can pick up even a small increase, but if the situation sustains, it is a cause of worry.”

Dalai added that the administration’s decision to ban crackers will help keep the AQI in check, which was much needed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

