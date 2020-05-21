Mercury inches towards 40°C in Chandigarh

Youngsters enjoying lockdown relaxations at the Sector-17 Plaza on Thursday. With mercury all set to breach 40°C mark amid dry weather on Friday, the fun is unlikely to last long. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After rising to 39.7°C on Thursday, the year’s highest till now, maximum temperature is likely to breach the 40°C mark amid dry weather on Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued for Chandigarh.

“A dry spell is expected in the city in the coming days, even though isolated stations in Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive light rainfall due to pressure disturbances, which are unlikely to cause anything but partly cloudy weather in Chandigarh,” said an IMD official. “Due to the dry spell, maximum temperature can increase further by two to three notches in the coming days.”

Maximum temperature went up from 38.3 degrees on Wednesday to 39.7 degrees on Thursday. Minimum temperature went up from 19.8 degrees to 21.8 degrees. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 41 degrees and 42 degrees while minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 degrees and 26 degrees.