Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury inches towards 40°C in Chandigarh

Mercury inches towards 40°C in Chandigarh

Maximum temperature went up from 38.3 degrees on Wednesday to 39.7 degrees on Thursday; likely to breach 40°C on Friday

Updated: May 21, 2020 20:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Youngsters enjoying lockdown relaxations at the Sector-17 Plaza on Thursday. With mercury all set to breach 40°C mark amid dry weather on Friday, the fun is unlikely to last long. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After rising to 39.7°C on Thursday, the year’s highest till now, maximum temperature is likely to breach the 40°C mark amid dry weather on Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued for Chandigarh.

“A dry spell is expected in the city in the coming days, even though isolated stations in Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive light rainfall due to pressure disturbances, which are unlikely to cause anything but partly cloudy weather in Chandigarh,” said an IMD official. “Due to the dry spell, maximum temperature can increase further by two to three notches in the coming days.”

Maximum temperature went up from 38.3 degrees on Wednesday to 39.7 degrees on Thursday. Minimum temperature went up from 19.8 degrees to 21.8 degrees. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 41 degrees and 42 degrees while minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 degrees and 26 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ticket reservation counters at railway stations to open from May 22
May 21, 2020 21:20 IST
Cyclone Amphan disrupts corporate functioning, IT sector in Kolkata
May 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Now, shell out Rs 200 if you are caught venturing out in Ludhiana without a mask
May 21, 2020 21:15 IST
Vande Bharat Mission in phase 3 may rope private airlines, talks are on
May 21, 2020 21:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.