Mercury inches towards 42°C amid heatwave alert in Chandigarh

HEAT WAVE ALERT: A mirage caused on a road by the hot weather in Chandigarh on Sunday. Also called heat haze, this fake pool of water is experienced due to variation between the hot air at the surface of the road and the denser cool air above it. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Maximum temperature was recorded at 41.7°C on Sunday, and is likely to cross 42°C this week amid a red alert for heatwave in Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, “Till now maximum temperature hasn’t risen 4 to 5 degrees above normal, a condition required to declare heatwave in the city. However, it is likely to rise on Monday and Tuesday and is expected to start coming down by Thursday as a western disturbance is approaching.”

Officials have advised residents to stay indoors this week, especially during afternoons. The maximum temperature of went up from 41.4°C on Saturday to 41.7°C on Sunday, while the minimum temperature went up from 25.6°C to 25.7°C. In the next three days, the maximum will remain between 43 and 44 degrees, while the minimum will be between 25 and 26 degrees.